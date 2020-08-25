PCB wishes birthday to three ex-cricketers

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday wished birthday to three erstwhile national cricketers, acknowledging their contributions for Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday wished birthday to three erstwhile national cricketers, acknowledging their contributions for Pakistan cricket.

Those who were greeted on their birthdays by the PCB on its official twitter account included former right-arm medium-fast bowler Sikander Bakht, wicketkeeper batsman Javed Qadeer and all-rounder Shahid Mahboob.

"Happy Birthday to Sikander Bakht. In his 53 appearances for Pakistan (26 Test & 27 ODIs) he picked 100 wickets. He is remembered for his 8 for 69 at Feroz Shah Kotla against India in 1979/80," the PCB said.

"Happy Birthday to wicketkeeper batsman, Javed Qadeer. He represented Pakistan in an ODI in 1995. He has 245 dismissals behind the stumps 1590 runs in domestic cricket to his name," the PCB said for 44-year-old Javed, who was born in Karachi on August 25, 1976.

"Happy birthday to the dynamic all-rounder, Shahid Mahboob. He scored a gutsy 77 in a 1983 cricket world cup match against Sri Lanka, and contributed in a match saving (then world record) sixth wicket partnership of 144 with Imran Khan," the PCB said for 58-year-old Shahid, who was also born in Karachi on August 25, 1962.