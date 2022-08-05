PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

(@Abdulla99267510)

The board has shared a clip of the right-arm pacer in which he is seen doing great in a match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Pakistan Cricket Board has wiahes happy birthday to Shahnawaz Dahani.

The board has appreciated the right-arm pacer Dahani by menrioned his appearances.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board wrote, "🧢 Three international appearances for Pakistan so far ☄️ 32 first-class, 21 List-A and 48 T20 wickets.

Happy 24th birthday to right-arm pacer @ShahnawazDahani! 🎂 https://t.co/IlOm1KgCH2,".

Earlier, the board wished birthday to cricket star Aqib Javed who made record of seven wickets in an ODI.