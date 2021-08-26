(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) The 35th episode of the PCB Podcast is now available here for viewing and free downloading for editorial purposes.

The latest edition includes:

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, fast bowlers Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi, spinner Nauman Ali, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imran Butt review team performances in the two Test-match series against West Indies.

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite talks about Fawad Alam's batting in the Test series.

Former West Indies cricketers turned commentators Daren Ganga, Ian Bishop and Samuel Badree share their views on Pakistan players’ performances on the Caribbean tour.