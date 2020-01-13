UrduPoint.com
PCB’s Chief Financial Officer Resigns

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

PCB’s Chief Financial Officer resigns

Badar M. Khan, PCB’s Chief Financial Officer, has tendered his resignation after more than eight years in the role and will be departing at the end of the month

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Badar M. Khan, PCB's Chief Financial Officer, has tendered his resignation after more than eight years in the role and will be departing at the end of the month.

Badar M. Khan said: “After serving under five PCB Chairmen since starting in July 2011, it is now time to move on and explore other opportunities. It has been a pleasure to be a part of the PCB and not only contribute in the financial and commercial growth of the company, but also meet and work alongside some of the best professionals.

“I want to thank all my past and present colleagues for their support and wish the PCB future success.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Badar has been an important member of the PCB Senior Management Team. On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The PCB will soon start the process to find Badar M. Khan’s successor.

