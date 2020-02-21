UrduPoint.com
PCB's Cricket Committee Proposes To Hold Domestic Tournament Of Departmental Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:20 AM

The Cricket Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its first meeting of the year 2020, proposed the PCB to organize Domestic Tournaments of departmental teams during the Domestic Season 2020-21

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The Cricket Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its first meeting of the year 2020, proposed the PCB to organize Domestic Tournaments of departmental teams during the Domestic Season 2020-21.

The first meeting of the PCB's Cricket Committee was held, with former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim in chair here on Thursday.

Besides, Chief selector of the Pakistan National women's cricket team, Urooj Mumtaz, Omar Gul and Ali Naqvi attended the meeting while Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan participated as the inactive members.

Besides, Chief Selector and Head Coach of National Cricket Team Misbah-ul-Haq, Director Domestic Cricket PCB Haroon Rasheed were also present.

Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed told the committee that during the current season PCB has so far organized 12 tournaments, including 190 matches.

He also briefed the participants with regard to improvement in the quality of food, practice facilities as well as pitches for the players.

The committee directed Haroon Rashid to prepare briefings on other issues in the next meeting which is expected to be held in April.

The Cricket Committee appreciated the improvement of cricket quality this season.

The appointment process of the coaches of six cricket associations and evaluation of their performance was also discussed.

It was agreed that possible steps would be taken to further improve the capabilities of the senior coaches.

Chief Executive PCB Waseem Khan made it clear that an excellent and effective NOC policy has been developed for the players that was supported by the Cricket Committee.

Misbah-ul-Haq briefed the committee about the selection policy, performance and future strategy.

He informed the committee that he has identified some of the best players, especially for T20 format.

The Head Coach said the HBL Pakistan Super League Edition-5, 2020 will be crucial in selecting the national team for the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

Urooj Mumtaz briefed the committee about improvement in women's cricket over the past 12 months.

She also informed the committee about the preparation of the national women's cricket team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in which the national women's cricket team will play its first match on February 26 against the West Indies.

Urooj Mumtaz also briefed the committee about Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The committee praised the performance of Urooj Mumtaz and called for taking more measures for betterment of Women's Cricket.

