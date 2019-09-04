UrduPoint.com
PCB's Decision To Give Dual Role To Misbah Not Surprising: Abdul Qadir

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

PCB's decision to give dual role to Misbah not surprising: Abdul Qadir

Former leg-spin wizard Abdul Qadir said on Wednesday that he was not surprised at Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to give dual role of coach and chief selector to Misbah-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Former leg-spin wizard Abdul Qadir said on Wednesday that he was not surprised at Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to give dual role of coach and chief selector to Misbah-ul-Haq.

"It was understood. I don't see anything surprising in that. The board had already decided to appoint him head coach as well chief selector," he told APP.

The PCB while announcing Misbah's appointment said that he was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel, comprising former captain and manager Intikhab Alam, former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricketer Zakir Khan following a robust recruitment process.

But Qadir said that the entire process from advertisement to interviews of different individuals (for the post of head coach) was just a formality. "The fact is that the stage was set only for Misbah's appointment. Everyone knew what will be the committee's decision." The PCB while announcing to also give the role of chairman of selectors to Misbah said that it was part of board's commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels. But Qadir said that although, Misbah was a gentleman, he would not be able to ensure transparency as chief selector. "The role of a chief selector is like that of a chief justice, who has to do justice at all costs. A chief selector must keep himself at a certain level of distance from players to ensure impartiality and fairness in the selection process.

"But as a coach there is always a possibility to develop personal liking for some players and disliking for others. And when you are also serving as chief selector, your personal liking and disliking may influence the selection process," added Abdul Qadir, who also served as national chief selector from November 2008 to June 2009.

The former great was of the view that the board had given dual responsibilities to Misbah just to save the money.

He said he was feeling sorry for some bigwigs of cricketing world, who had also submitted applications for the head coaching slots. He said he was also seeing a clash between Misbah and the two-time former head coach Waqar Younis, who had been appointed bowling coach by the board. "Waqar has served twice in that (head coach) capacity. But now all those powers enjoyed by him will lie with a much junior Misbah. When he (Waqar) will interrupt him a clash will arise, which will serve with no good for Pakistan cricket.

"I also believe that as Waqar is already tested as a bowling coach in the past, it makes no sense to try him once again for the same slot." He urged PCB to introduce a system, which was based on justice and objectivity. "And this can better be done when you will avail expertise of former greats, who have done work in their specific fields and earned name for the country.

"Unfortunately, over the years they (the ex-greats) have been turned into decoration pieces by naming enclosures of different stadiums after their names, while practically no benefit has been taken from them".

