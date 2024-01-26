Open Menu

PCB's 'Hamaray Heroes' Initiative Invites Nominations For HBL PSL 9 Recognition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Fans are invited to nominate deserving individuals by completing a nominations form available before the deadline of 11:59pm on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Pakistan cricket enthusiasts will soon have the chance to honor their favorite personalities through the Hamaray Heroes (Powered by Kingdom Valley) initiative, hosted by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) during the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 9, scheduled from February 17 to March 18.

A selection panel will review the nominations and shortlist thirty-four candidates to be recognized during the tournament, which will take place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

This initiative aims to highlight individuals from diverse fields including sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology.

The PCB seeks to use its platform to acknowledge and appreciate these individuals for their contributions, thus enhancing the country's image.

Fans participating in the HBL PSL can nominate up to two individuals, one in each category. Nominees may include individuals or organizations actively involved in helping others, contributing to the welfare of society, or inspiring others through their achievements.

Prominent personalities recognized during the previous HBL PSL season included Misbah Hina (sports activist), Nisha Rao (transgender lawyer), Hoor Fawad (table tennis player), Ghulam Mohammad (artist), and Noor Fatima Rashid (national chess player).

