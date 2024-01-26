PCB's 'Hamaray Heroes' Initiative Invites Nominations For HBL PSL 9 Recognition
, , , ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Fans are invited to nominate deserving individuals by completing a nominations form available before the deadline of 11:59pm on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Pakistan cricket enthusiasts will soon have the chance to honor their favorite personalities through the Hamaray Heroes (Powered by Kingdom Valley) initiative, hosted by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) during the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 9, scheduled from February 17 to March 18.
Fans are invited to nominate deserving individuals by completing a nominations form available before the deadline of 11:59pm on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
A selection panel will review the nominations and shortlist thirty-four candidates to be recognized during the tournament, which will take place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.
This initiative aims to highlight individuals from diverse fields including sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology.
The PCB seeks to use its platform to acknowledge and appreciate these individuals for their contributions, thus enhancing the country's image.
Fans participating in the HBL PSL can nominate up to two individuals, one in each category. Nominees may include individuals or organizations actively involved in helping others, contributing to the welfare of society, or inspiring others through their achievements.
Prominent personalities recognized during the previous HBL PSL season included Misbah Hina (sports activist), Nisha Rao (transgender lawyer), Hoor Fawad (table tennis player), Ghulam Mohammad (artist), and Noor Fatima Rashid (national chess player).
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins21 minutes ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches24 minutes ago
-
Shah Khawar promises PCB BoG formation, electing chairman at the earliest58 minutes ago
-
Proud Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final58 minutes ago
-
Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test2 hours ago
-
Klopp's 'shock' Liverpool exit generates talk of Germany move2 hours ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Dara Dostan Atish Club wins Peshawar Premier Football League title2 hours ago
-
Shoaib Malik denies match-fixing allegations in BPL2 hours ago
-
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash3 hours ago
-
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar4 hours ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard3 hours ago