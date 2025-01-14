PCB’s ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ camp begins at NCA

Open Menu

January 14, 2025

A training camp to harness hard-hitting skills of the batsmen in line with the modern-day cricket, nurture skills under immense pressure, build core strengths, besides strategizing aggression and restraint in top flight cricket has started at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

As many as 25 hard-hitting batsmen including seven Pakistan capped cricketers have been shortlisted by the PCB who will train under supervision of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq at the NCA between January 14-28 in the first leg. Abdul Razzaq earned a name for himself for his incredible ball-striking ability during a 17 year long international career.

As many as 25 hard-hitting batsmen including seven Pakistan capped cricketers have been shortlisted by the PCB who will train under supervision of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq at the NCA between January 14-28 in the first leg. Abdul Razzaq earned a name for himself for his incredible ball-striking ability during a 17 year long international career.

Since these cricketers strike the ball hard, the PCB has named the group ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ and the training will continue throughout the year. Given the meticulous demands of the modern-day cricket, the players will be monitored closely in the camp and trained according to the upcoming challenges.

The camp will run at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan from 1-28 February in the second leg.

The Pakistan Strike Force camp will also help add quality bench strength to the batting departments of the national set-up and domestic teams as Pakistan team is scheduled to play two ICC T20I World Cups, an ICC ODI Men’s Cricket World Cup and a number of bilateral white-ball series till 2028 following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February – March this year.

Pakistan Strike Force squad included Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Afaq Ahmed (Abbottabad), Ali Imran (Islamabad), Amad But (Sialkot), Ashir Mehmood (Sialkot), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hasan Nawaz (Islamabad), Jahandad Khan (Rawalpindi), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (Karachi), Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad), Khushdil Shah (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Mohammad Amir Barki (Peshawar), Mohammad Faiq (Lahore), Mohammad Faizan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (FATA), Mubasir Khan (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Akhlaq (Lahore), Muhammad Imran Randhawa (Bahawalpur), Muhammad Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Nasir Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Saad Masood (Rawalpindi), Shawaiz Irfan (Lahore), Usman Khan (Karachi) and Yasir Khan (Rawalpindi).

Haider Ali, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan are the seven Pakistan capped cricketers.

Abdul Razzaq will be assisted by an able team comprising Humayun Farhat (assistant coach), Kamran Sajid (assistant coach), Yasir Malik (trainer), Suliman Azhar (data analyst) and Shahbaz Aajiz (throwdown specialist).

