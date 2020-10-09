UrduPoint.com
PCB's Update On Second Covid-19 Tests Of Women Cricketers

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:57 PM

A women player has tested positive in the second round of Covid-19 testing ahead of the National Women's High Performance Camp and, as such, she has been put in self-isolation, while a player and a player support personnel have also been withdrawn from the bio-secure bubble as a precaution after they showed symptoms of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):A women player has tested positive in the second round of Covid-19 testing ahead of the National Women's High Performance Camp and, as such, she has been put in self-isolation, while a player and a player support personnel have also been withdrawn from the bio-secure bubble as a precaution after they showed symptoms of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection.

The three squad members' progress will be regularly monitored by the PCB's medical panel.

They will be allowed to reintegrate with rest of the squad after complete recovery subject to retesting with negative results as per PCB Domestic Covid -19 SOPs.

The National Women's High Performance Camp, which commences at the National Stadium on Saturday, has been set up to help the players in their skill and match fitness. The camp serves as an opener of the women's domestic and international cricket season 2020-21.

Meanwhile, two officials have not joined the Bio-secure bubble yet. One official's second test was conducted today in the evening and the other official's second test will be conducted on Sunday morning.

If their second test come out negative, they will join the squad accordingly and will be included in the Bio-secure Zone.

