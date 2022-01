PCC moves into quarter final of All Karachi Jamshed Omar Cricket Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket Club lead by former Pakistan skipper and Test Cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed moved into Quarter Final of the All Karachi Jamshed Omar Invitation Inter Club Cricket Tournament defeating Bob Woolmer Cricket Club by 10 wickets at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organized by Pakistan Cricket Club with the permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores in Brief:Bob Woolmer CC 118 allout in 35.3 overs. Zia Abbas 27, Saad Baig 24, Azan Ali 18. Khawaja Mohammed Hafeez 4/26, Fawad Khan 2/16, Mohammed Umer 2/29, Anwar Ali 1/24.

Pakistan CC 119/0 in 11.2 overs. Test Cricketer Shan Masood 74 8x4 4x6 not out in 41 balls, Ammad Alam 39 7x4 not out.