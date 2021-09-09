UrduPoint.com

PCCA, Lyallpur Match Remains Goalless In The 13th PPFL

Thu 09th September 2021

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) played with Lyallpur Club, Faisalabad goalless draw in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Thursday.

Two teams fought well and were engaged 0-0 at the end of the scheduled time and got one point each.

PCAA missed four corners while three were wasted by Lyallpur Club.

According to points table, Pakistan WAPDA stood first position with 15 points while PAF with 13 points and KRL with 12 points obtained on 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Two matches would be played tomorrow (Friday), SSGC would face Pakistan Navy while Karachi United to meet KRL.

