Open Menu

PCF Awaits Indian Visa To Feature In Asian Cycling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PCF awaits Indian visa to feature in Asian Cycling C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has not yet been issued visas to participate in the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship in Kerala, India from October 26 to 29.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah the Pakistan Cycling Team would participate in the upcoming Asian MTB Cycling.

The Federation was training camp in Islamabad from September 5. Pakistani riders would participate in XCO and XCE events, including 3 male riders Daneshmand Khan, Waseem Zia and Umar Farooq in the team for Combined Touring.

The team would leave for India via the Wagha border. Nisar Ahmed has been appointed as the team manager and Ahsan as the team coach. The passport was deposited at the Indian Embassy and the visa must be received within four days prior to the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Cycling Male Azhar Ali September October Visa Border Event From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

12 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

42 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

57 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

57 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

1 hour ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

5 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports