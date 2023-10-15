ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has not yet been issued visas to participate in the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship in Kerala, India from October 26 to 29.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah the Pakistan Cycling Team would participate in the upcoming Asian MTB Cycling.

The Federation was training camp in Islamabad from September 5. Pakistani riders would participate in XCO and XCE events, including 3 male riders Daneshmand Khan, Waseem Zia and Umar Farooq in the team for Combined Touring.

The team would leave for India via the Wagha border. Nisar Ahmed has been appointed as the team manager and Ahsan as the team coach. The passport was deposited at the Indian Embassy and the visa must be received within four days prior to the event.