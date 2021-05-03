UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCF Bars Cycling Activities Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:41 PM

PCF bars cycling activities due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Monday barred all cycling activities due to ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"The third wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous and to avoid this epidemic, the public and athletes should take special care of the use of masks and Standard Operating Procedures SOPs and must follow the government precautionary measures," he told APP.

He said the athletes should continue their practice individually with at their homes. "Athletes should pay attention to their physical fitness and diet during the coronavirus outbreak so that they stay physically and mentally fit," he said.

To a question, he said that several international events were to be held under the auspices of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) but due to the coronavirus in the country, all cycling competitions have been postponed as foreign athletes have to participate in these events.

"The cycling championship was also to be held in Lahore, but was postponed due to the coronavirus. A further decision to hold the cycling events will be taken after the situation of the coronavirus is under control in the country," he said.

He said that the federation would use all its resources for the promotion of cycling in the country. "Regular cycling competitions will also be organized in the educational institutions as to promote cycling at the grass-root level," he said.

He said no sport can develop in any country without the government's patronage and support from the sponsors. "The government and sponsors should focus on cycling like other sports so that cyclists can win more medals for the country at the international level.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Cycling Azhar Ali All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

6 minutes ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

6 minutes ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.