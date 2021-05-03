PCF bars cycling activities due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Monday barred all cycling activities due to ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"The third wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous and to avoid this epidemic, the public and athletes should take special care of the use of masks and Standard Operating Procedures SOPs and must follow the government precautionary measures," he told APP.

He said the athletes should continue their practice individually with at their homes. "Athletes should pay attention to their physical fitness and diet during the coronavirus outbreak so that they stay physically and mentally fit," he said.

To a question, he said that several international events were to be held under the auspices of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) but due to the coronavirus in the country, all cycling competitions have been postponed as foreign athletes have to participate in these events.

"The cycling championship was also to be held in Lahore, but was postponed due to the coronavirus. A further decision to hold the cycling events will be taken after the situation of the coronavirus is under control in the country," he said.

He said that the federation would use all its resources for the promotion of cycling in the country. "Regular cycling competitions will also be organized in the educational institutions as to promote cycling at the grass-root level," he said.

He said no sport can develop in any country without the government's patronage and support from the sponsors. "The government and sponsors should focus on cycling like other sports so that cyclists can win more medals for the country at the international level.

/395