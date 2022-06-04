PCF calls on IPC minister

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman and Federal Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai here on Saturday

The PCF delegation was led by President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Vice President Nisar Ahmad, said a press release issued here.

A detailed discussion was held on the promotion of cycling in the country. It also discussed matters about the South Asian Cycling Confederation.

A detailed report of PCF sports activities, including PCF participation in international cycling events, was handed over to the minister incharge sports.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of PCF and assured them of his full support in the future endeavours.

