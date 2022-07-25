PCF committee formed to select Pak cycling team for world championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced a committee to select national team to feature in the World Road Championship, being held from 18th to 25th September in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

"The selection committee is headed by PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan and trails would be held in Punjab and Sindh," a spokesman for the federation told APP, here on Monday. He said the four-member Pak team, comprising two male and two female riders, would participate in the mega event. He said that cyclists from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and departments would appear in the trials at Lahore on August 5 and in Karachi, while cyclists from Balochistan, Sindh and departments would take part in the trials to be held on August 7.

When contacted the PCF secretary said the prime objective of countrywide trails is give equal opportunity to the cyclists to prove their skills and underline their talent.

"It is the most prestigious event of cycling world and we want to pick only those riders who are capable enough to put up a decent performance in the world championship," said Moazzam, himself a former international cyclist, who served the game with pride and distinction.

The other members of the selection committee of Punjab trails are Adnan Ahsan Khan, Nusrat Khan , Nazakat Ali and Miss Marham.

Javed Khan, Ishtiaq Mobeen and Jan Alam will assist Chairman selection committee in Karachi.

Secretary PCF said that all interested cyclists should register themselves for the trials at their respective provinces and also bring their valid passport and those will fail to submit their passport will not be allowed to take part in the trials.

PCF official said that the selected cyclists will attend a high profile training camp under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches.

" Shortly after the trials the place, dates and name of the camp officials will be announced ", he said.

He said PCF under its game development plan is taking every measure to ensure the participation of the national senior and junior teams in elite World and Asian level events across the globe.