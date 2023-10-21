Open Menu

PCF, KP Cycling Association Join Shaukat Khanam Hospital For Breast Cancer Awareness

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and KP Cycling Association, in collaboration with Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital, organized a remarkable cycle ride and walk to raise awareness about breast cancer among women. This meaningful event took place at Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital in Hayatabad here Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by the esteemed President of PCF, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, who officially opened the cycle rally. A total of approximately 70 mature female cyclists from various women colleges in Peshawar participated in the race, demonstrating their support for this vital cause.

The entire event was meticulously organized by the dedicated Nisar Ahmad, who played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. After the cycling rally, an impressive ceremony was held, during which the Chief Executive Officer of Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital distributed shields and certificates among the participants, acknowledging their commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer.

This event carried an important message for all women, dedicating just five minutes each day to self-examinations can be instrumental in detecting breast cancer in its early stages, greatly improving the chances of successful treatment.

Distinguished guests, including the Director General of sports, Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood, Syed Shayyan Ali Shah, President of KPCA (KP Cycling Association), Muhammad Ali, Secretary of KPCA, and others, who were in attendance, further highlighted the significance of this event.

In the spirit of unity and compassion, we appeal to the generous people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to consider supporting Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital, a charity hospital at the forefront of the battle against this devastating disease. Donations can make a substantial impact in furthering the cause of cancer research, treatment and support.

Breast cancer awareness and early detection are vital steps in our fight against this formidable adversary, and together, we can make a difference.

APP/ijz/1720

