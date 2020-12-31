UrduPoint.com
PCF Lifts Ban On Army, WAPDA Pedallers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:12 PM

PCF lifts ban on Army, WAPDA pedallers

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has lifted a one-year ban on Pakistan Army and Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) cyclists and now they can participate in national and international events, Syed Azhar Shah, president of the PCF said on Thursday.

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has lifted a one-year ban on Pakistan Army and Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) cyclists and now they can participate in national and international events, Syed Azhar Shah, president of the PCF said on Thursday.

"Their pedallers had participated in the National Games in Peshawar in October 2019, which was against the rules of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the PCF.

Hence they were banned for one year. But as the ban period has ended now, they can feature in any national or international event," he told APP.

According to Shah, the federation had not allowed them and their participation in that event did not have the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) licence.

More Stories From Sports

