PCF postpones remaining calendar cycling events owing to COVID-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation has postponed the remaining Calendar events due to the second wave of Corona virus in the country.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah President , PCF said on Wednesday that two out of three events from July onward have been successfully conducted but due to recent spike in the Corona Virus in the country, the PCF management has decided to postpone the remaining events till the last week of next month.

" New schedule of the event will be announced later after reviewing the ongoing COVID-19 situation ", he said adding " Cyclists must continue their training on indoor rollers to keep themselves in top physical fitness ".