PCF President to attend Asian Cycling Congress in Bangkok

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) will represent Pakistan at the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Congress Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on February 6, 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, President PCF will depart for Thailand on February 3, 2025 accompanied by Nisar Ahmad, the PCF's International Relations Director.

The ACC Congress is an important event where elections will be held for the new President and members of the Management Committee.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah is also running for a position on the Management Committee, highlighting Pakistan's growing involvement in cycling at the continental level.

His participation is expected to enhance Pakistan's role in international cycling and create new opportunities for the sport's development in the country.

As a strong advocate for cycling, Syed Azhar Ali Shah has been instrumental in organizing various national and international events through the PCF.

This congress will also allow discussions on potential collaborations, training programs and sponsorships that could support Pakistani cyclists.

The PCF is dedicated to improving cycling standards in the country and ensuring that Pakistani riders gain more exposure on international stages.