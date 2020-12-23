PCF to hold road cycling races to mark Quaid-i-Azam Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Wednesday announced to hold road cycling race in different parts of the country in connection with Quaid-i-Azam Day.

"We've planned to hold road races to mark the Day in a befitting manner.

We've issued instructions to our all provincial associations as well as regional associations to finalize preparations for that," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of PCF said in a statement.

He said competitions would take place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Azhar the race in Peshawar would be held on Thursday under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association. "This will be an open race wherein peddlers from all the divisions and clubs will take part," he said.