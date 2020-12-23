UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCF To Hold Road Cycling Races To Mark Quaid-i-Azam Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

PCF to hold road cycling races to mark Quaid-i-Azam Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Wednesday announced to hold road cycling race in different parts of the country in connection with Quaid-i-Azam Day.

"We've planned to hold road races to mark the Day in a befitting manner.

We've issued instructions to our all provincial associations as well as regional associations to finalize preparations for that," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of PCF said in a statement.

He said competitions would take place in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Azhar the race in Peshawar would be held on Thursday under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association. "This will be an open race wherein peddlers from all the divisions and clubs will take part," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Road Azhar Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Race

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

11 minutes ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies ..

7 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

25 minutes ago

Namibia imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.