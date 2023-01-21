PCF to send three officials in Uzbekistan for BMX training

Three officials of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) would attend the UCI BMX National Elite commissaire course in Uzbekistan commencing on January 26 to learn modern techniques in cycling

Barrister Adnan Ahsan khan, Haroon General and Sarmad Shahab would attend the course, said a press release.

"It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time in Pakistan history when PCF officials will get training in BMX discipline," it noted