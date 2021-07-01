ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has received invitations to participate in the Asian Road and World Road Championships to be held in Thailand and Belgium, in the near future respectively.

Therefore PCF has announced trials to select the best cyclists for the National teams. The trials would be held in Karachi on July 10 on Do Darya at 7am, said a statement issued here.

The federation has informed all its affiliated units that cyclists who would fulfill the federation's conditions can participate in these trials. The affiliated units have also been asked to send the Names of their best cyclists to the federation.

"The cyclist must have an valid passport, a Coronavirus Vaccinate (Vaccination Certificate) and should have a renewed 2021 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) cycling license," he said.

A selection committee has also been announced for the trials under which the trials would be held. The committee would be chaired by Nisar Ahmed while members include Ishtiaq Mubeen, Javed Khan and Salman. The names of the cyclists nominated by their units should be sent to the PCF with details within a week.