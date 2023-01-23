ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Monday announced that the federation nominated three coaches to attend Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) BMX National Elite Commissaire Course at Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that BMX international discipline would help Pakistan for organizing the cycling contest as per international standards.

He said that coaches from Pakistan, first time, would get training under BMX discipline. Three officials PCF would attend the UCI BMX National Elite commissaire course commencing on January 26, he added.

Shah also informed APP that commissaire courses are offered in road, track, mountain bike and BMX discipline and in future contests would be held under the supervision of these UCI' qualified technical officials.

He named 'Haroon General' to be pioneer of Pakistan who will attain BMX along with other courses. He said that PCF would increase the number of trained officials which could enhance the standards of cycling competition.

Beside, Haroon General, Sarmad Shahab and Barrister Adnan Ahsan khan would attend the course, he said.

He further said that UCI had also desired for qualified staff, timing, speed and strength of cyclists in Pakistan.

"The initiative was very important of PCF, as better results would come in the longer run", he added.

He said risk and accident chances are greatly reduced when a qualified coach conducts any event.