UrduPoint.com

PCF's Coaches To Attend BMX National Elite Commissaire Course

Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PCF's coaches to attend BMX National Elite commissaire course

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Monday announced that the federation nominated three coaches to attend Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) BMX National Elite Commissaire Course at Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that BMX international discipline would help Pakistan for organizing the cycling contest as per international standards.

He said that coaches from Pakistan, first time, would get training under BMX discipline. Three officials PCF would attend the UCI BMX National Elite commissaire course commencing on January 26, he added.

Shah also informed APP that commissaire courses are offered in road, track, mountain bike and BMX discipline and in future contests would be held under the supervision of these UCI' qualified technical officials.

He named 'Haroon General' to be pioneer of Pakistan who will attain BMX along with other courses. He said that PCF would increase the number of trained officials which could enhance the standards of cycling competition.

Beside, Haroon General, Sarmad Shahab and Barrister Adnan Ahsan khan would attend the course, he said.

He further said that UCI had also desired for qualified staff, timing, speed and strength of cyclists in Pakistan.

"The initiative was very important of PCF, as better results would come in the longer run", he added.

He said risk and accident chances are greatly reduced when a qualified coach conducts any event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Cycling Road Uzbekistan Azhar Ali January Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

11 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.