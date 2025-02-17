PCP's Sports Gala Concludes With Thrilling Cricket Final
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Sports Gala organized by Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) concluded on Monday with an exciting cricket tournament final.
The College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR) team secured victory by eight wickets against Attendants XI, claiming the tournament trophy. Held at Hayatabad Phase 5 Ground, the event featured 18 teams, with two matches played daily.
Chief Executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, attended the final match as special guest and congratulated the winning team and players.
He emphasized that although Paraplegic Center is primarily a medical institution, however providing sports opportunities for staff, patients, and caregivers is essential, as they are engaged in round-the-clock care for disabled individuals.
Speaking about the significance of attendants' participation, Dr. Ilyas Syed highlighted that most patients at the center are young individuals who, after various accidents, undergo prolonged treatments and become confined to wheelchairs.
Their caregivers, often their young family members, remain by their side at all times, making recreational and physical activities equally important for them.
Dr Ilyas Syed announced that the Sports Gala will be held annually, with continuous improvements and added facilities.
He expressed satisfaction over the active participation of female athletes, emphasizing that women often lack access to sports facilities and opportunities at home.
He added that such events not only contribute to their physical well-being but also enhance their creative potential.
The Sports Gala also featured competitions in tug-of-war, table tennis, Ludo, carrom board, volleyball, basketball, and archery, all of which concluded successfully.
The closing ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from players, spectators, and organizers, reflecting the event’s resounding success while the formal closing ceremony of the Sports Gala will soon be held at the premises of Paraplegic Center Peshawar.
