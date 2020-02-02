UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PD 1000 Grounds Facilities Murad Ali Visit Tribal Districts

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:00 PM

PD 1000 grounds facilities Murad Ali visit tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Project Director 1000 grounds facilities Murad Ali Sunday visited District Khyber and inspected the sites chosen for the construction of grounds in Tehsil Jamrud and Tehsil Landikotal of the District Khyber.

Director Development Munir Abbas, Assistant Director Kashif Farhan, District sports Officer Khyber Rahad Gul Molagori, other officials were also present during his visit to Tehsils Jamrud and Landikotal.

Murad Ali also paid a visit to Jamrud Sports Complex and witnessed the facilities. He said the steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities of playing to the tribal youth. He also inspected the repairing work currently in progress in the Cricket academy at Jamrud Sports Complex and construction of Basketball Court. He said extra washroom would also be constructed accordingly to fulfill the need for the players.

It was decided to include Futsal, Basketball and Volleyball facilities at Landikotel High school in the 1000 grounds project and directed District Sports Officer to submit PC-1.

On the request of local MPA and local elder Malik Mirajuddin construction of squash court in the Christen Colony Landikotal has also included in the 1000 grounds facilities.

Speaking on this occasion Murad Ali said that the squash court would be constructed through an already approved scheme of squash 24 squash courts constructed in Peshawar and tribal areas.

Murad Ali also visited public park near Hamza baba shrine where open air gym, cricket pitches and the volleyball court have been including in the schemes. He also inspected the site of the ground Basd Khail play ground which was given the people free of cost only to construct play ground for the youth. He also held meeting with Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Imran Khan and discussed in detail construction of various facilities near the shrine of Hamza Baba in Landikotal Tehsil.

AC Imran briefed Murad Ali about the areas and assured him full support in the construction of play grounds and other facilities for both male and female players inside the educational institutions.

Related Topics

Cricket Squash Imran Khan Peshawar Sports Visit Male Progress SITE Jamrud Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

1 hour ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.