PD 1000 grounds facilities Murad Ali visit tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Project Director 1000 grounds facilities Murad Ali Sunday visited District Khyber and inspected the sites chosen for the construction of grounds in Tehsil Jamrud and Tehsil Landikotal of the District Khyber.

Director Development Munir Abbas, Assistant Director Kashif Farhan, District sports Officer Khyber Rahad Gul Molagori, other officials were also present during his visit to Tehsils Jamrud and Landikotal.

Murad Ali also paid a visit to Jamrud Sports Complex and witnessed the facilities. He said the steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities of playing to the tribal youth. He also inspected the repairing work currently in progress in the Cricket academy at Jamrud Sports Complex and construction of Basketball Court. He said extra washroom would also be constructed accordingly to fulfill the need for the players.

It was decided to include Futsal, Basketball and Volleyball facilities at Landikotel High school in the 1000 grounds project and directed District Sports Officer to submit PC-1.

On the request of local MPA and local elder Malik Mirajuddin construction of squash court in the Christen Colony Landikotal has also included in the 1000 grounds facilities.

Speaking on this occasion Murad Ali said that the squash court would be constructed through an already approved scheme of squash 24 squash courts constructed in Peshawar and tribal areas.

Murad Ali also visited public park near Hamza baba shrine where open air gym, cricket pitches and the volleyball court have been including in the schemes. He also inspected the site of the ground Basd Khail play ground which was given the people free of cost only to construct play ground for the youth. He also held meeting with Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Imran Khan and discussed in detail construction of various facilities near the shrine of Hamza Baba in Landikotal Tehsil.

AC Imran briefed Murad Ali about the areas and assured him full support in the construction of play grounds and other facilities for both male and female players inside the educational institutions.