PD reviews work on sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The projects costing billions of rupees were underway across the province under the Prime Minister 1000 sports facilities launched in the light of special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while several projects have been completed, said Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand on Wednesday.

The project director informed this while talking to APP here during his visit to district Charsadda. During the visit, he was accompanied by District Sports Officer Tehseenullah Khan, Engineers Paras Ahmad Khan and Umar Shehzad and other officials.

According to Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan have instructed him to pay regular visits to inspect the ongoing projects with an aim to ensure quality of work.

He said, the PMU team was constantly visiting each and every district of the province to see ongoing construction work therefore all the projects should be completed within stipulated time period.

He said the team of Engineering Wing visited Cricket academies across district besides Turangzai and Tangi Playgrounds at Parrang Stadium.

The team also met with the contractors besides assessing the quality of material being used there. He found that the doors installed in the cricket academies were substandard over which he directed to remove these immediately. He directed the contractors to install tiles on the floor of the cricket academies as was reflected in the PC-1.

Charsadda DSO Tehseen Ullah Khan suggested that fencing grills should be installed around Tangi and Turangzai Playgrounds.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that maximum work in cricket academies was completed while the work over cricket pitches would also be completed within a month after which the sports facilities would be handed over to the DSO.

He also paid tributes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for their keen interest in sports.

