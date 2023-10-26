The Peshawar District Cricket Association (PDCA) on Thursday called for holding national and international cricket matches in the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Peshawar District Cricket Association (PDCA) on Thursday called for holding national and international cricket matches in the provincial metropolis.

The demand to the effect was made during a meeting of the Association chaired by its President Asghar Ali Khan.

He said that the two stadiums in the city for many years are closed due to which the cricketers of Peshawar are not benefiting from the standard ground.

He said many cricketers have been injured due to playing on the common ground.

The meeting urged the provincial government to speed up the work on the two under-construction Cricket Stadium – Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium.