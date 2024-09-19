PDCA, PBBF Delegations Meet Rana Sanaullah
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The delegations of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) and Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.
He praised the Pakistan deaf cricket team's outstanding achievements, particularly their T-20 World Cup victory in March 2024, which brought international recognition to Pakistan, said a statement issued here.
Rana Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) revealed that the team has expressed interest in meeting the prime minister to share their success story. The government, he assured, firmly supports the Deaf cricket team's endeavors.
Additionally, the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation discussed collaborative efforts with the Pakistan sports board to enhance the sport's development and the federation's growth.
