PDWP approves 115.21 mln for reconstruction of hockey stadium in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday got the approval of 115.21 million rupees for the installation of Astroturf at hockey stadium Abbottabad.

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) formally approved an estimated budget of 115.21 million rupees for the reconstruction of hockey stadium and installation of Astroturf in Abbottabad.

During last December the Speaker KP assembly that the renovation of hockey stadium Abbottabad and installation of Astroturf would also be started soon which would be completed by the first week of June 2021.

After the approval of funds by PDWP now it is expected that the only Astroturf of Hazara division that has provided an opportunity to thousands of hockey players of the region and national team in the past would be once again playing its role in the promotion of hockey.

Hockey associations of Hazara division and players have appreciated the approval of funds for the reconstruction project and said that it would rehabilitate hockey in the region.

Three years back flash flood destroyed the drainage system and hockey stadium of Abbottabad where the ripped Astroturf was completely wiped out, later the administration dig the ground for reconstruction which could not be completed after passing three years owing to non-availability of funds.