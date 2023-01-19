UrduPoint.com

Peace School & College Win 'New Year DC Gold Cup Girls' Tug-of-War Title

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Peace School & College win 'New Year DC Gold Cup Girls' Tug-of-War title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Peace school and College Charsadda clinched the trophy after defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai by 2-1 in the final of 'New Year Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Women sports Festival' being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here on Thursday.

More than 200 girls player are competing in six different events part of the New Year Women Sports Festival being organized by District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda. Peace Girls College Charsadda won the trophy by defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai by 2-1, while City College won the title in the Kabaddi match final by defeating Government Girls College Nahaqi in a show Kabaddi match.

City Gulbahar Girls College team defeated Girls College Nahqi by 30-23 points.

On the occasion, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah was the chief guest along with District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahsin Ullah Khan.

Director Sports Bacha Khan University Charsadda and former intentional athlete Shabana Khattak, General Secretary of Provincial Kabaddi Association International referee Sultan Bari and other personalities were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadh Girls Sports Festival continued at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in full swing. Peace Girls College Charsadda won the trophy by defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai 2-1 after an interesting match, while Government Girls Degree College Charsadda No. 1 defeated New Muslim College by 2-0 in a one-sided affairs.

On this occasion, the Kabaddi exhibition match was also played by City College Gulhbar, which defeated Girls College Nahaqi by 30-23.

On the occasion, the chief guest distributed trophies, medals and cash prizes to the winning players under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr Qasim Ali Khan. Accordingly, the winner will be given Rs 10,000, Rs 7000 to the runners-up and Rs 5000 to the third position taker.

The players are taking part in different Games including Athletics, Tug-of-War, Badminton, Hockey, Netball and traditional female Game "Chendero".

Related Topics

Hockey Peshawar Sports Kabaddi Badminton Bari Charsadda Dargai Women Muslim Government

Recent Stories

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

55 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.