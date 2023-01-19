Peace School & College win 'New Year DC Gold Cup Girls' Tug-of-War title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Peace school and College Charsadda clinched the trophy after defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai by 2-1 in the final of 'New Year Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Women sports Festival' being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here on Thursday.

More than 200 girls player are competing in six different events part of the New Year Women Sports Festival being organized by District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda. Peace Girls College Charsadda won the trophy by defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai by 2-1, while City College won the title in the Kabaddi match final by defeating Government Girls College Nahaqi in a show Kabaddi match.

City Gulbahar Girls College team defeated Girls College Nahqi by 30-23 points.

On the occasion, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah was the chief guest along with District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahsin Ullah Khan.

Director Sports Bacha Khan University Charsadda and former intentional athlete Shabana Khattak, General Secretary of Provincial Kabaddi Association International referee Sultan Bari and other personalities were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadh Girls Sports Festival continued at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in full swing. Peace Girls College Charsadda won the trophy by defeating Government Girls Degree College Dargai 2-1 after an interesting match, while Government Girls Degree College Charsadda No. 1 defeated New Muslim College by 2-0 in a one-sided affairs.

On this occasion, the Kabaddi exhibition match was also played by City College Gulhbar, which defeated Girls College Nahaqi by 30-23.

On the occasion, the chief guest distributed trophies, medals and cash prizes to the winning players under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr Qasim Ali Khan. Accordingly, the winner will be given Rs 10,000, Rs 7000 to the runners-up and Rs 5000 to the third position taker.

The players are taking part in different Games including Athletics, Tug-of-War, Badminton, Hockey, Netball and traditional female Game "Chendero".