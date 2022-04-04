UrduPoint.com

Peace Through Sports Day Observed

Published April 04, 2022

Peace through sports day observed

Pakistan Olympic Women and Sports Commission and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) jointly organized 'Peace Through Sports Day' at Trinity College Karachi in connection with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually in the first week of April

Pakistan Olympic Women and Sports Commission and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) jointly organized 'Peace Through Sports Day' at Trinity College Karachi in connection with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually in the first week of April.

Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, Secretary Veena Masood, POA Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, Trinity Girls College Principal Irene Pearl and KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Chairman Asif Azim, Secretary Murad Hussain, Ali Jalali from Hamdard Waqf Pakistan, Faisal Hussain of Fruit Nation and a large number of students turned up at this day-long event.

Speaking on the occasion, the legendary Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui highlighted the importance of sports in bringing people together in peaceful contests, creating inter-faith harmony in society. He said that it was good to see that international sports have returned to Pakistan with a bang which is evident from the visits of reputed international teams to our country, including the ongoing visit by Australian national cricket team, which show that our country is safe for staging international sports with no security concerns and we should continue with the same zeal and spirit to let attract more sports from international arena and promote peace through sports, fostering understanding and enhance our image at international level as peace-loving nation.

POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani said that at times when the world is faced with various sorts of conflicts, sports can build bridges beyond international boundaries, removing barriers of ethnicity, class and caste, discrimination, uniting us in all diversity.

"Sports are a unity in diversity", she said, adding today is the day we must acknowledge and vow to use sports as means for promoting peace and as a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development, as well as solidarity and respect for all," Fatima Lakhani said.

Ms Veena Masud said, "International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually in first week of April, provides an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge the positive role sports and physical activities play in communities and in people's lives across the globe.

