UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pearson Regrets Not Being Given Chance To Finish Watford Task

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:34 PM

Pearson regrets not being given chance to finish Watford task

Nigel Pearson has expressed his regret at not being able to finish the job he started at Watford after he was sacked by the relegation-threatened Premier League club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Nigel Pearson has expressed his regret at not being able to finish the job he started at Watford after he was sacked by the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

The Hornets announced on Sunday that Pearson had left the club with immediate effect with two games of the season remaining and top-flight status not yet secured.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Monday, the 56-year-old said: "I've been overwhelmed by the well wishes I've received from Watford supporters and the football community. Thank you all for your kind messages.

"Although not able to finish the task I was brought in to achieve, I wish Watford all the best for their final two games.

Cheers, Nige." Pearson was appointed head coach in December last year -- the club's third permanent boss of the season after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores -- with Watford sitting bottom of the table and seven points from safety.

They are currently in 17th place, three points clear of the bottom three, but with Manchester City and Arsenal to play, face an anxious final week of the campaign.

Hayden Mullins has been asked to take up the reins, as he did briefly following Flores' departure, as the search for a replacement gets under way.

Related Topics

Football Twitter Job Flores December Sunday Post All From Best Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Facebook Removes Video About COVID-19 Drug From RT ..

2 minutes ago

US' South Korean-Stationed Contingent Reports 10 M ..

2 minutes ago

International Rights Group Concerned Over COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive begins in city Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

US Conducts Spy Flight Over Korean Peninsula After ..

5 minutes ago

WASA issues warning to factories for rainy days

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.