Peaty Wins Record Third Men's 100m Breaststroke World Title
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:09 PM
Britain's Adam Peaty became the first male swimmer to capture three 100 metres breaststroke world titles Monday, completing his golden treble in dominant fashion
The 24-year-old, unbeaten in five years over the distance in major competitions, clocked 57.14 seconds in Gwangju, a day after smashing his own world record by ducking under 57 seconds -- also a first.