Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's Adam Peaty became the first male swimmer to capture three 100 metres breaststroke world titles Monday, completing his golden treble in dominant fashion.

The 24-year-old, unbeaten in five years over the distance in major competitions, clocked 57.14 seconds in Gwangju, a day after smashing his own world record by ducking under 57 seconds -- also a first.