Peaty Wins Record Third Men's 100m Breaststroke World Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Peaty wins record third men's 100m breaststroke world title

Britain's Adam Peaty became the first male swimmer to capture three 100 metres breaststroke world titles Monday, completing his golden treble in dominant fashion

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's Adam Peaty became the first male swimmer to capture three 100 metres breaststroke world titles Monday, completing his golden treble in dominant fashion.

The 24-year-old, unbeaten in five years over the distance in major competitions, clocked 57.14 seconds in Gwangju, a day after smashing his own world record by ducking under 57 seconds -- also a first.

