UrduPoint.com

Pedrinho Gives Shakhtar Champions League Play-off Lead Over Monaco

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Pedrinho gives Shakhtar Champions League play-off lead over Monaco

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Close-season signing Pedrinho's goal gave Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-0 lead over Monaco on Tuesday in their Champions League play-off round ahead of next week's second leg in Ukraine.

The Brazilian playmaker joined Shakhtar from Benfica last month and scored the winner with a sublime first-half finish in the principality.

"We had an extraordinary 25 minutes. Then we lost the ball which gave our opponents hope," Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

"The objective now is to play 90 minutes like we did for the first 25." The 23-year-old Pedrinho, who signed for the Ukrainians for 18 million Euros ($21 million), repaid the faith showed in him by De Zerbi in the 19th minute.

He picked up the ball on the edge of the box and dribbled past three defenders before coolly finishing past goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki with his weaker right foot.

The hosts had two good chances to draw level before the break but captain Wissam Ben Yedder and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni failed to beat Anatolii Trubin.

Trubin, 20, who was an unused member of Ukraine's Euro 2020 squad, was kept busy in the second half but kept out efforts by winger Aleksandr Golovin, Ben Yedder and substitute Myron Boadu.

"Trubin, who is very young, played very well, like everybody else," De Zerbi said.

"If not, it would not have been possible to win in Monaco." Monaco coach Niko Kovac remained positive after the defeat as they eye a first group stage appearance since losing five of their six games in 2018/2019.

"We didn't play the first 20 (minutes) as we wanted do. We lost the ball too easily, it's the main issue," Kovac said.

"We can't give up on our dream. There is no reason not to believe. We had chances tonight." Elsewhere, American attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored in the 90th minute as Salzburg came from behind to beat Brondby 2-1.

Mali forward Adama Traore claimed a double as Sheriff Tiraspol, who could become the first Moldovan club to reach the group stage, hammered Dinamo Zagreb 3-0.

On Wednesday, two-time champions Benfica host 1988 winners PSV Eindhoven, Malmo welcome Bulgarians Ludogorets Razgrad to Sweden and Swiss Super League holders Young Boys face their Hungarian counterparts Ferencvaros.

Related Topics

Ukraine Young Salzburg Razgrad Zagreb Tiraspol Monaco Eindhoven Donetsk Lead Sweden Euro 2020 From Coach Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

19 minutes ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

8 hours ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

8 hours ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

8 hours ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

8 hours ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.