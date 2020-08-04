UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedro Bids Early Farewell To Chelsea After Surgery

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:35 PM

Pedro bids early farewell to Chelsea after surgery

Chelsea forward Pedro has undergone surgery on his shoulder ahead of an expected transfer to Roma, meaning he will not play for the Premier League club again

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Chelsea forward Pedro has undergone surgery on his shoulder ahead of an expected transfer to Roma, meaning he will not play for the Premier League club again.

The 33-year-old Spain international confirmed on social media his operation had been successful.

He landed awkwardly on his right shoulder when appearing as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal at the weekend.

Pedro will miss Chelsea's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash at Bayern Munich on Saturday before he leaves Stamford Bridge.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon," Pedro posted on Instagram. "It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support."Chelsea tweeted: "We're all wishing you a speedy recovery, @_Pedro17_!" in response to his update.

Pedro has spent five years at Chelsea after arriving from Barcelona in 2015, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Related Topics

Social Media Roma Barcelona Stamford Spain 2015 All From Chelsea Arsenal Bayern Premier League Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.