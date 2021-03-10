UrduPoint.com
Pegula Sends Pliskova Packing Again To March Into Dubai Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:23 PM

Pegula sends Pliskova packing again to march into Dubai quarters

Jessica Pegula handed Karolina Pliskova a second hefty defeat in as many weeks as she knocked out the sixth-ranked Czech 6-0, 6-2 to march into the Dubai quarter-finals on Wednesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Jessica Pegula handed Karolina Pliskova a second hefty defeat in as many weeks as she knocked out the sixth-ranked Czech 6-0, 6-2 to march into the Dubai quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The American world No 36, who enjoyed a breakthrough run to the quarters at the Australian Open last month, needed a mere 53 minutes to send Pliskova packing in even more dominating fashion than the straight-sets drubbing she gave her last week in Doha.

Pegula has now won 13 of her last 15 matches on tour and is through to the quarter-finals at a WTA 1000-level tournament for the second time in her career.

"This is definitely the best of any other year I've had (on tour)," said the 26-year-old, who next faces Caroline Garcia or Elise Mertens for a place in the final four.

She added: "I'm just really happy I'm able to do it, especially in a time where, with the pandemic it's been really hard to know what's going to happen in the future, so I think also in a way maybe it helped me mentally not to take each match for granted.

"I'm definitely going out there competing as hard as I can just with all that's going on in the world." A Pliskova double fault handed Pegula an early break of serve and the American did not blink en route to a 20-minute 6-0 lead.

Pliskova started the second set on better footing, breaking serve in the opening game, but Pegula pegged her back and stormed to victory when her second-seeded opponent struck her seventh double fault of the match.

Over on Court 1, Czech world No 63 Barbora Krejcikova reached her first quarter-final at this level with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Russian three-time finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova.

