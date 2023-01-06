Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek, Sakkari also crashes in United Cup semi-finals

A "helpless" Iga Swiatek was left in tears after Jessica Pegula stunned the world number one Friday with Greece's sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari also crashing to defeat in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A "helpless" Iga Swiatek was left in tears after Jessica Pegula stunned the world number one Friday with Greece's sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari also crashing to defeat in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup.

Less than two weeks before the Australian Open, Poland's Swiatek had no answers to the American's powerful serve and searing returns, crashing 6-2, 6-2 in a deflating 71-minute defeat in Sydney.

"She played I think a perfect match, and it was pretty hard for me to find any spot where I could come back, because she really didn't let me do that," said Swiatek.

"I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn't able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve," she added of why the tears came.

"So it's always hard when you lose, especially when you're playing for the team and your country.

So I was just sad. But, you know, it's not the first time I cried after a lost match." Men's world number 19 Frances Tiafoe then put the United States on the cusp of Sunday's final when he swept past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3. Tiafoe was initially supposed to play Daniel Michalski, but he pulled out with illness.

Italy took an early advantage in their semi-final against Greece, with a fired-up Martina Trevisan upsetting Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 in a gruelling 3hr 14min epic.

"Oh my god, it was a great battle today, I'm really, really happy," said the 27th-ranked Italian who clocked one of the biggest wins of her career. "My team was incredible, they gave me a lot of energy. It was amazing."Lorenzo Musetti faces Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis in the men's singles rubber later Friday.