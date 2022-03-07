UrduPoint.com

Pelembe Nets As Smash-and-grab Side Royal Go Second In South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Pelembe nets as smash-and-grab side Royal go second in South Africa

Johannesburg, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Mozambican Elias Pelembe scored after 95 minutes for South African Premiership smash-and-grab experts Royal AM, who beat Swallows 1-0 on Sunday to go second in their debut top-flight campaign.

After failing to win promotion last season, the Durban outfit bought the franchise of cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic and have barely looked back since.

As the title race in the richest African national league heads toward the final straight, Royal trail runaway leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points.

But they are ahead of traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who occupy third and fourth places, and 2021 runners-up AmaZulu, another Durban club who lie eighth.

Veteran Pelembe struck with a shot from the edge of the box into the corner of the net to stun relegation threatened Swallows, who deserved a draw.

The home team lacked their usual attacking spark with stars Vincent Letsoalo and Mxolisi Macuphu well contained by the visitors from Soweto.

Royal have repeatedly snatched victories or draws thanks to late or added-time goals and there was barely time to restart play after Pelembe netted before the final whistle sounded.

After losing their first home league match, Royal have turned Chatsworth Stadium in the Indian Ocean port city into a fortress, winning eight times and drawing twice in 10 outings.

Swallows, who recently hired Malta-born coach Dylan Kerr in the hope that he can save another Premiership club from demotion, slipped to third last, just one point above the drop zone.

Once lowly Marumo Gallants recorded a third straight league win by edging fifth-placed Stellenbosch 1-0 through a first-half penalty converted by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in northern city Polokwane.

Earlier, recent signing Juan Ortiz from Venezuela wasted a good chance to put the visitors from the Cape winelands ahead when he sidefooted wide with Gallants' defence in disarray.

Golden Arrows, the third Durban side in the elite league, are struggling a year after finishing fourth with a 2-1 home loss to strugglers Chippa United pushing them down to 11th.

Related Topics

India Threatened Polokwane Bloemfontein Durban Orlando Venezuela Sunday From Race Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

24 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>