Pelicans choose Williamson first overall in NBA draft

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ):The New Orleans Pelicans made Duke standout Zion Williamson the number one selection in the National Basketball Association entry draft on Thursday.

The six-foot-seven, 285-pound Williamson wore a white suit and sat with his mother as he heard his name called at New York's Barclays Center arena.

"I didn't think I would be in this position," Williamson said. "I wouldn't be here without my mom. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine." Williamson beat out Murray State's Ja Morant as the top overall pick. Guard Morant went second to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New York Knicks made Canadian forward RJ Barrett the third pick in the annual selection of college players that helps NBA teams replenish their talent pools.

The Pelicans were expected to take Williamson first and he now becomes the new face of the organization that traded NBA big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend.

Williamson, who turns 19 on July 6, played one season at Duke where he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 games. He added 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

He was the consensus National Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

The Pelicans like his humble nature, explosive offence and high basketball IQ which he employs at both ends of the court.

"Can't wait to get started in the Big Easy... Ready to help build something special", he posted later on Twitter.

New Orleans went 33-49 last season and recently agreed to a blockbuster deal to send centre Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of players and draft picks.

The Grizzlies took point guard and playmaker Morant second as they try to build a five man core unit that will get them out of the cellar in the Western Conference.

Morant, a dynamic athlete and a solid three-point shooter, led his college to the second round of the NCAA playoff tournament, averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game.

"It feels good to be able to accomplish my dream," Morant said. "I believe in myself and I had the right people around me, like my family."Morant joins a Memphis club that on Tuesday agreed to trade point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for forwards Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, the No. 23 pick Thursday and a future first-round pick.