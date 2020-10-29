UrduPoint.com
Pellegrina Tests Negative And Ends Coronavirus Quarantine

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

Pellegrina tests negative and ends coronavirus quarantine

Italian Olympic swimming champion Federica Pellegrini on Thursday announced the end of her quarantine, two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Olympic swimming champion Federica Pellegrini on Thursday announced the end of her quarantine, two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Negativaaa," the 2008 Olympic champion and world record holder in 200m freestyle, wrote on Instagram. "I'm going out!" Pellegrini had to miss the International Swimming League in Budapest on October 16-19 and 24-27.

"I was very keen to compete.

I couldn't wait to get back to a normal season, and then nothing, we stopped again. I don't know whether to laugh or cry about it, the truth is that I cried a lot. We'll try to take the good side of things", the six-time world champion wrote on October 15 when she announced her positive test.

When the Tokyo Games were postponed a year in Match, Pellegrini, who is 32, she was still targeting the event,"We're going to prepare as best we can," she said. "Let's hope that the body holds out for another year."

