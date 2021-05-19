UrduPoint.com
Pelosi Calls For 'Diplomatic Boycott' Of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:50 AM

Pelosi Calls for 'Diplomatic Boycott' of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has called on the international community to organize a "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over the alleged human rights violations and genocide of Uyghurs in China.

"We cannot proceed as if nothing is wrong about the Olympics going to China," Pelosi told Congress' Human Rights Commission and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, as quoted by the CNBC broadcaster.

She pointed out that as part of the "diplomatic boycott" countries should send their athletes to the 2022 games but refrain from officials' visits to China during the games.

"For heads of state to go to China, in light of a genocide that is ongoing while you're sitting there in your seats, really begs the question: What moral authority do you have to speak about human rights any place in the world if you're willing to pay your respects to the Chinese government as they commit genocide?" Pelosi said.

She also criticized corporate sponsors of the 2022 Olympics who "look the other way on China's abuses out of concern for their bottom line."

Pelosi made similar remarks before the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, but then-President George W. Bush attended the opening ceremony, along with more than 80 other leaders.

