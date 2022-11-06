UrduPoint.com

Penaud Late Try Guides France To Australia Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Paris, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Winger Damian Penaud scored in the 76th minute as France beat Australia 30-29 in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday.

In a tight affair at the Stade de France, less than 10 months away from the Rugby World Cup, Penaud crossed to secure Les Bleus' record 11th straight Test win.

France head coach Fabien Galthie was forced into a late change with replacement lock Killian Geraci ruled out due to a knee issue and winger Matthis Lebel taking his place on the bench.

Galthie's Australia counterpart Dave Rennie made four changes from last weekend's one-point win over Scotland giving full-back Jock Campbell his first Test start.

As the smoke from the pre-match fireworks dispersed, the Wallabies' veteran fly-half Bernard Foley opened the scoring with a penalty after four minutes before Thomas Ramos kicked two to put France ahead 6-3 after 10 minutes.

Foley equalised before France's first foray into the Australia 22m as flanker Charles Ollivon, who lost the France captaincy for this series, was denied his 10th Test try for double movement after 15 minutes.

Less than three minutes later the Stade de France crowd was stunned as the Wallabies went from their own 5m line to score as centre Lalakai Foketi crossed in superb fashion.

Foley kicked the conversion before missing the chance to extend the lead with a simple penalty after 25 minutes.

Ramos cut the deficit to a point with two shots at goal before hooker Julian Marchand claimed the lead for the hosts, Six Nations Grand Slam champions, with a pick-and-go after a Gael Fickou kick.

Ramos was successful with the extras as Les Bleus led 19-13 at the break.

