People to warm welcome of players participating in 33rd National Games

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) The people of Hazara division will warmly welcome the players participating in 33rd National Olympics games starting from Sunday in Abbottabad and other parts of the province.

Teams and officials would reach Abbottabad those would be received and welcomed by the district administration and sports community.

For the first time five games are scheduled to be held in Abbottabad including Gymnastic at Army school of Music, Tia Kwando at the hall of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE), Rugby at Kunj Football ground while the competition of Judo and Weightlifting would be held at Government College Abbottabad.

The coordinator for these events would be former Director Sports KP Tariq Mahmood.

District administration and sports board have decorated the city with welcoming banners and panaflex board.