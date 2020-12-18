UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perez To Replace Albon At Red Bull In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:16 PM

Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull in 2021

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexican driver Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday.

Perez, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will race alongside Max Verstappen for the Red Bull team in 2021.

The popular driver put himself in the frame to replace the inconsistent Albon with a stirring first ever F1 win at the 190th attempt at Sakhir in Bahrain in the penultimate race of the season just ended.

"The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max," Perez said.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reckoned they had picked the perfect partner for Verstappen.

"Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021." Albon has had an up-and-down first full season in the role but Horner said the London-born Thai would remain a valuable part of the Red Bull set-up.

"Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution," he said.

Before the call from Red Bull, Perez was eyeing a season off after his seat at Racing Point was handed to Sebastian Vettel, the four-time former world champion let go by Ferrari.

Related Topics

World Driver Bahrain Christian All From Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Under trial prisoner dies in jail hospital

3 minutes ago

Balochistan has vast opportunities for investment; ..

3 minutes ago

Dr.Sania visits Panahgah to check facilities

3 minutes ago

Indian Army troops deliberately target UNMOs along ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-governor of Mexican state murdered in bathroom

6 minutes ago

DC visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.