UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perfect 10 As Champion Swiatek Moves Into French Open Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Perfect 10 as champion Swiatek moves into French Open last 16

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame an early break to defeat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday

Paris, June 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame an early break to defeat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Pole won 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to stretch her record of straight-sets victories at Roland Garros to 10 matches.

Swiatek reeled off 11 of the last 13 games on Saturday and will face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.

"She had a fast start and I was late getting going," said Swiatek who had lost both her previous matches to Kontaveit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Estonia National University

Recent Stories

Goma airport reopens two weeks after volcanic erup ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 84 lives, infects 1,923 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Call to make anti-polio drive a success

2 minutes ago

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Farrukh

5 minutes ago

Burns ton frustrates New Zealand after Southee str ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.