Open Menu

'Perfect' Sabalenka Smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 At Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

'Perfect' Sabalenka smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 at Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka described Friday's 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Lesia Tsurenko at the Australian Open as "perfection", but said she could get even better in a chilling warning to her rivals.

The Belarusian world number two has dropped just six games in her three matches at the tournament so far.

The 25-year-old, who won her maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne last year, is seeking to become the first woman to retain the title since compatriot Victoria Azarenka completed the feat in 2013.

Sabalenka, wearing vivid red, bristled with intent from the start against the Ukrainian 28th seed on Rod Laver Arena, cantering home in just 52 minutes.

"I think today's performance was really, yeah, was perfection," she said. "I'm happy with the level I played today."

But she added: "There is always something to improve, you know. That's why you just can't be happy with the level you are at right now so you always have to keep moving, keep improving."

Related Topics

World Victoria Melbourne Women Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

19 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

21 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

21 hours ago
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

23 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports