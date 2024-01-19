'Perfect' Sabalenka Smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 At Australian Open
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka described Friday's 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Lesia Tsurenko at the Australian Open as "perfection", but said she could get even better in a chilling warning to her rivals.
The Belarusian world number two has dropped just six games in her three matches at the tournament so far.
The 25-year-old, who won her maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne last year, is seeking to become the first woman to retain the title since compatriot Victoria Azarenka completed the feat in 2013.
Sabalenka, wearing vivid red, bristled with intent from the start against the Ukrainian 28th seed on Rod Laver Arena, cantering home in just 52 minutes.
"I think today's performance was really, yeah, was perfection," she said. "I'm happy with the level I played today."
But she added: "There is always something to improve, you know. That's why you just can't be happy with the level you are at right now so you always have to keep moving, keep improving."
