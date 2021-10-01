Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, Ramiz Raja warns all six coaches

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB Chairman says that the coaches will not have any role in selection during the upcoming possible changes in the current set-up.

Ramiz Raja also warned the six coaches that performance would be the only way to stay with the PCB, said the sources. They said that he made these remarks while having virtual meeting with all the six coaches. Both sides discussed a roadmap to move forward.

“Your performance is everything for your stay with the PCB, ,” the PCB Chairman said.

He also told them that they had a free hand to show their strength.

“PCB will soon come up with its selection policy. You will not have any role in the national team’s selection in the near future. Things will be clarified in due course,” he maintained.

It may be mentioned here that major changes were seen since Ramiz took charge as PCB chairman last month. Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned as head coach and bowling coach respectively followed by recent resignation from Wasim Khan as PCB’s CEO.