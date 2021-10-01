UrduPoint.com

Performance Is The Only Way To Stay With The PCB, Ramiz Raja Warns All Six Coaches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:59 PM

The PCB Chairman says that the coaches will not have any role in selection during the upcoming possible changes in the current set-up.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2021) All six regional coaches would not have any role in selection for the upcoming possible changes in the current set-up, the sources quoting Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz Raja also warned the six coaches that performance would be the only way to stay with the PCB, said the sources. They said that he made these remarks while having virtual meeting with all the six coaches. Both sides discussed a roadmap to move forward.

“Your performance is everything for your stay with the PCB, ,” the PCB Chairman said.

He also told them that they had a free hand to show their strength.

“PCB will soon come up with its selection policy. You will not have any role in the national team’s selection in the near future. Things will be clarified in due course,” he maintained.

It may be mentioned here that major changes were seen since Ramiz took charge as PCB chairman last month. Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned as head coach and bowling coach respectively followed by recent resignation from Wasim Khan as PCB’s CEO.

