Performance Of LEAs During PSL-7 Matches At NSK Lauded

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed lauded the performance displayed by the personnel of all law enforcement agencies, particularly of the police personnel during the matches of PSL-7 played at National Stadium Karachi (NSK)

Dr. Maqsood, in a statement on Tuesday said that their devoted efforts, sincerity with duty and readiness made the conducting of matches peacefully and successfully.

It is noteworthy here that for the convenience of public, free flow of traffic was completely ensured during the event.

On the occasion, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique said that SSU Commandos have always ensured provision of their best services for foolproof security measures and to maintain law and order situation, and they will continue to serve with same zeal and zest.

Around 5650 police personnel with readiness and sheer professionalism, performed duties at NSK, Airport, routes, practice grounds, hotels and other different locations.

As many as 1700 personnel of Security Division including 1200 SSU Commandos, 1500 personnel of Traffic Police, 250 personnel of Rapid Response Force, 500 personnel of Special Branch along with other law enforcement agencies performed security duties on the occasion of PSL-7 matches played at NSK.

