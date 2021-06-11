Performance only criteria for federations: PSB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Friday said performance was the only criteria for the National Sports Federations (NFS) and a model constitution would be in placed in future to facilitate the working of sports organizations.

During a meeting with NFS here, the PSB Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said we would set our priorities, medal potential games and players would be given more support and incentives.

"Player's grooming on scientific standards and de-politicization of sports system is our main focus. The only criteria to get government support is performance. So, show your performance and get maximum support," he said while discussing the salient features of the under formulation National Sports Policy.

The issues regarding the need of an independent Election Commission and constitution of sports related dispute resolution Commission also came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

The federations were also apprised about a model constitution to be in placed in future to facilitate working of sports.

While inviting the federations for more competitions and events, the DG said that the underway sports policy has special focus on youth activities and grass root level which are the main nursery for sports talent.

He said we should avoid joy riding but ensure meaningful touring and participation. The federations representatives also shared different proposals with the DG for the uplift of sports in the country.

On the occasion, the DG distributed financial grants among the federations including athletics, wrestling, baseball, netball, jujitsu, cycling, badminton and volleyball.