UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Performance Should Be Top Priority For Selection Not Fitness: Pakistani All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

Performance should be top priority for selection not fitness: Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes the top priority for selection in the team should be performance, saying fitness was just one of the criteria for the game not everything

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes the top priority for selection in the team should be performance, saying fitness was just one of the criteria for the game not everything.

"If fitness is the only thing required for cricket then only athletes would have been playing the game. A performer should be given priority who is winning matches for the county. Fitness is one of the part but not everything," he said while talking on a show at a private news channel.

Speaking about the fixing issues, Hafeez who scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, said anyone who has damaged Pakistan's pride should not be given a chance. "If a player was proven guilty then he must not be allowed to play for the country again. Standards should be set in the game as the country's pride comes first," he said.

To a question, he said former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed should blame himself for losing a place in the team.

"Sarfraz didn't use his abilities when he was the captain.

He distanced himself from performances by hiding himself. To make�a comeback he needs to come up by performing," he said.

Talking about his bowling, Hafeez, who scored 6,614 runs in 218 ODIs, said it was good that his action was cleared, as he enjoys bowling.

Hafeez was cleared to bowl internationally last month, after he passed an independent assessment at an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore.

Hafeez's bowling action was last flagged in a Vitality Blast match last year.

"This was imposed on me as the findings of the test was not clear and had many flaws and shortcomings. We also highlighted it with the review committee and they accepted," he said and added I accepted the decision as a true sportsman.

Hafeez, who scored 1,992 runs in 91 Twenty20s, said he has been working very hard on his bowling for the last two years along with his biomechanical expert and bowling coach.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore ICC Mohammad Hafeez Sarfraz Ahmed From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks sink 9% at tail end of ..

6 minutes ago

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 195

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia hits 58

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israeli parli ..

2 minutes ago

Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.